Matty Cash nominated for Premier League Player of the Month

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe and Aston Villa's Matty Cash (right)

The 24-year-old right-back scored one and created two more goals in four Premier League matches for Steven Gerrard’s team, continuing a strong season in which he has been one of the club’s most consistent performers.

Cash’s future is set to come under the spotlight this summer with the Poland international, who joined Villa in a £16million deal from Nottingham Forest 18 months ago, a possible target for reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.