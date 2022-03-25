Notification Settings

Matty Cash nominated for Premier League Player of the Month

By Matt Maher

Villa ace Matty Cash’s impressive form has been recognised with a nomination for Premier League player of the month.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe and Aston Villa's Matty Cash (right)
The 24-year-old right-back scored one and created two more goals in four Premier League matches for Steven Gerrard’s team, continuing a strong season in which he has been one of the club’s most consistent performers.

Cash’s future is set to come under the spotlight this summer with the Poland international, who joined Villa in a £16million deal from Nottingham Forest 18 months ago, a possible target for reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea duo Trevoh Chalobah and Kai Havertz, Tottenham Hotspur pair Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Brentford’s Ivan Toney have also been nominated for the player of the month prize, with the winner decided by an online poll.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

