Steven Gerrard expecting stricter Premier League Covid rules

A general view of Villa Park Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

The unnamed pair have gone into isolation and will miss tonight’s trip to Norwich City, while Gerrard yesterday confirmed two staff members had also returned positive tests.

Villa are one of several clubs where players have tested positive in recent days, with Manchester United yesterday closing their training ground following a rise in cases. The Premier League will consider introducing stricter protocols in a bid to avoid major disruption heading into the festive period, with the possibility players will be tested on a daily basis.

Gerrard said: “In terms of what’s going to change, I think there are conversations going on in the background between the Premier League, the clubs – things could change in terms of maybe testing more in the near future due to the increase in cases. We’ll be prepared to follow whatever guidance and instructions come our way. We’re ready for that.

“I don’t think anyone who loves the game, or is involved in the game, wants it to go like it was.

“We’ll all continue to do the right things around the country to keep the games going.”

Gerrard has stressed to his players the need to follow the current guidelines closely and told his squad to be on alert in the coming weeks, due to the chance further positive cases might prompt a late change to team selections.

With a high percentage of Villa’s squad vaccinated, the boss believes many players will take the option of receiving a booster jab. Gerrard revealed he is due to receive the latter himself this week and also admitted players vaccination status was likely to be discussed when assessing future transfer targets.

Asked if he would "think twice" about signing a player who wasn't double-jabbed, Gerrard replied: "We look at everything. So I’m sure it will come up. But we’ll obviously make decisions as and when we decide a certain person is the one who could come in and make us better.

"We’ll go across it with a fine-toothed comb. I don’t think it’s right for me to comment on if I would or wouldn’t (sign a player) in that situation. But it would certainly come into conversations in the background."

He added: “Everyone has to be ready because this Covid situation looks like it’s going downhill rather than going in a positive direction.

“Everyone has been told this morning to be ready and to be switched on ready to play. We’ve also reminded them of the protocols and guidelines that are in place.

“We obviously want to protect ourselves, our families and the wider public by following the instructions.”

Villa will be without Marvelous Nakamba at Carrow Road, with the midfielder today due to see a specialist about a knee injury sustained in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool. The Zimbabwe international had been among Villa’s best performers under Gerrard.