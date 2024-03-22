Matt Maher: Rules are rules but can anyone work them out in the Premier League?

A couple of weeks after Everton saw a 10-point deduction reduced to six on appeal, Nottingham Forest saw four points knocked off their tally.

That is despite breaching the rules by a larger margin. While the Toffees were over the limit by £19.5million, Forest exceeded it by £34.5m. Please do stop me if any of this is making sense.

Both cases are different, of course, with their own nuances. Though it probably doesn’t help they have so far been presided over by three separate independent commissions, each appearing to interpret the rules slightly differently. Any appeal by Forest against their sanction might be deemed something of a gamble.