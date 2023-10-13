Wayne Rooney: Birmingham City job an easy decision

New Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney after his unveiling at St Andrew’s yesterday afternoon

The former England captain, 37, has been appointed Blues boss on a three-and-a-half-year deal after leaving DC United at the weekend.

Rooney, returning to management in his home country having previously been in charge at Derby from 2020 to 2022, told a press conference at St Andrew’s: “I think for myself firstly to get back into English football is great, it’s what I’ve wanted to do. I’ve had opportunities over the last four, six weeks at other clubs as well, to do that. But I think since speaking to Birmingham and seeing the ambitions of the club, where they want to go, where they want to get to, it excited me.

“I want to be successful, it’s clear this club wants to be successful, and everything we spoke about really was very similar. It was a really easy decision once I’d spoken to them. I’m happy to be back – a bit jet-lagged still, I haven’t been back for long, but just excited to get going, and really looking forward to the first game.

“We have got work to do, a lot of work. (I had) my first training session today with the players, it will be a bit different to what they’ve been used to.