West Brom Spinney do the quadruple

West Brom Spinney

West Bromwich Spinney play in the popular Central Warwickshire Over-35s League.

It’s a competition that features a host of former pros with the likes of Lee Hendrie, Craig Gardner and Darren Byfield all playing in the division.

But it is West Brom Spinney, managed by Warren Hudson, who have swept all before them.

As well as being crowned champions of the Premier Division, the team also won the Premier Division Cup and the Major Cup before ending the season by winning the County Cup.

Boss Hudson was joined on the sidelines for the last few games by legendary Albion striker Bob Taylor who helped them achieve their success.

And the Baggies icon is now in talks with the club for a possible coaching role as they look to build on their success next season.

Since being founded by Hudson nine years ago, Spinney have enjoyed a meteoric rise that saw them win five promotions to reach the Premier Division.

Back in 2020, though, Hudson suffered the heartbreaking loss of a friend to suicide.

After doing some research, Hudson discovered The Campaign Against Living Miserably – or CALM, as it is more commonly known.

He then got in contact with the charity to see if they would like their logo to feature on Spinney’s shirts.

The boss also changed the strip from blue and white stripes to a striking pink in order to give the organisation maximum exposure.