You can still get Commonwealth Games opening ceremony tickets hours before event starts

A general view of the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The official ticket website for the Commonwealth Games stated there were 'few tickets remaining' on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the launch event at the Alexander Stadium.

Around 30,000 spectators are expected to be in attendance, as well as Prince Charles, who will represent The Queen at the opening ceremony.

The heir to the throne will give a speech during the ceremony and will also read Her Majesty’s message for the Commonwealth Games.

With few tickets remaining, anyone wanting to snatch last minute entry is still able to purchase a maximum of four tickets on the official website: tickets.birmingham2022.com/

Gates open at 5pm. The pre-show starts at 7.15pm and is scheduled to finish at 10.30pm. Anyone planning to attend can find information on how to get there.

Unfortunately, the cheapest seats in Categories E And D, as well as stadium floor seating - have all sold out, However there are still seats available in:

Category C - £140

Category B - £222

Category A - £290

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is producing the event, and he has promised "it is going to be mind blowing."

The confirmed performers for the event are:

Samantha Oxborough, who has the big role of performing the National Anthem as part of the formal opening. She will be supported by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, while musicians from The Royal Marines deliver a rousing trumpet fanfare.

Duran Duran will be the finale to the Ceremony’s stunning musical offer, in the city where their 40-year career was born. Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, as well as vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambini will be in attendance, under the musical direction of rapper, artist and educator Joshua ‘RTKal’ Holness.

A massed choir of over 700 voices, comprised of 15 choirs from across the West Midlands will flood the arena, led by Carol Pemberton and Black Voices, one of Europe’s leading female acapella groups.