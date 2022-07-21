Staffordshire's Adam Peaty ready to race at Commonwealth Games but admits it’s a tough task

Adam Peaty during a kitting out session at West Park Teaching Hub, Loughborough University. Picture date: Wednesday July 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story SPORT Commonwealth. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The three-time Olympic champion will race in the 50 and 100 metre breaststroke, together with the men’s and mixed medley relays at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, having successfully recovered from the broken foot which ruled him out of last month’s world championships.

Peaty, 27, returned to the pool three weeks ago and only began diving again last week and though he will undoubtedly be one of the favourites and one of the Games’ headline acts, he admits his form remains a mystery. “I have better odds of guessing what number will come up in roulette. I honestly have no idea how I will fare,” he said.

“Performances in training are going really well, my body to power ratio is really good.

“It is all about breathing skills now and polishing off that speed, something we usually build in that racing style.

“But I have no clue where I am going to be. Obviously, I am going to be positive. I am not going to think about being bad or slow.

“The preparation is going the best it can but it is like roulette, you never know till the day. It is like that with every championships. You just have to go through the rounds. There may be a few cobwebs but I will try to avoid them as best I can.”

The broken foot, sustained while training in early May, was the first significant injury of Peaty’s career and denied him the chance to claim a fourth consecutive world double in the 50m and 100m events.

But he insists the pain has only renewed his thirst to become stronger and win more titles in the future.

“These last few months I haven’t had the smoothest ride and it felt something has been taken away from me,” he said.