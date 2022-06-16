Young poets urged to say what sport means by Sir Chris Hoy

Sir Chris Hoy speaks to children at Harper Bell School in Birmingham

Sir Chris Hoy, in partnership with digital bank Chase, has announced the Chase Power of Sport poetry competition, which is open to young students in schools in England, Scotland, and Wales.

There are a number of top prizes on offer and the competition is open to schools to invite students in Key Stage 1, Foundation, First Level and Key Stage 2 and Second Level to enter until July 4.

The judging panel will include Sir Chris Hoy, together with representatives from the Chase Rewarding Futures initiative, and poems will be judged on a number of factors, including originality, the use of poetic techniques, reflecting personal experience and conveying emotion.

Two winners, including one from each Key Stage, will be awarded 30 sets of tickets to attend Cricket T20 at the Commonwealth Games with their classmates, a guardian, plus the class teacher and teaching assistant.

A further four shortlisted poets, including two from each Key Stage, will also win tickets to the Games for them and their families and carers, alongside 100 books each for their schools.

Sir Chris will announce the poetry competition winners and runners up at a special ceremony, to be held at a school in Birmingham to be announced, and live streamed across the country.

Schools can register to join the live-streamed event, which will include a Q&A, where students will have the opportunity to quiz Sir Chris about what sport has meant to him, and his own favourite books when growing up.

The competition aims to inspire the next generation to unlock their creative potential by showcasing the power of sport through literacy.

Sir Chris Hoy said: “I’m so excited to launch this competition to celebrate the Commonwealth Games.

"Sport really helped me to unlock my potential, but so too did literacy.

"For me, it was Greg LeMond’s ‘The Incredible Comeback’, an unbelievable book and story that really inspired me to follow my dreams when I first started track and road cycling.

"That’s why I’m thrilled to be working alongside Chase to encourage students nationwide to embrace the competitive spirit of the Commonwealth Games and tell us what sport means to them through poetry.

"I’m looking forward to reading all of the entries and seeing the winners cheer on all of the athletes at this year’s Games."