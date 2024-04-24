Oldbury's Alice Dearing so proud of her career, but knew time was up

Dearing, from Oldbury, became the first black woman to swim for Great Britain at an Olympic Games when she finished 19th in the 10km event at Tokyo 2020.

The former Royal Wolverhampton School student, who turned 27 yesterday, also co-founded the Black Swim Association (BSA) during a career in which she broke boundaries.

She took the decision to retire after failing to qualify for Paris 2024.

"I knew my time was done in the sport,” said Dearing. “Looking forward to LA (the Los Angeles Games in 2028) felt like a mountain to climb and I knew I didn't have that in me."

In a statement posted on social media, Dearing described herself as: “the little girl who was too scared to jump in the pool to the woman who stood on the shores of lakes and oceans around the world, swimming for her country.”

She continued: “I’ve come a long way and I’m proud of the swimmer I became, but even prouder of the woman I am.

“Ten years swimming for Britain at a senior international level. World and European junior champion. The first Black woman to swim for Team GB at an Olympic Games. Charity-co founder. Changemaker.

“Swimming has provided platforms and opportunities for me I never dreamed possible.

“Now it’s about continuing to give opportunities to more and more people to help them discover their potential, whatever that may be.

“Thank you to all the people who have raised me up over this journey. Too many of you to name. It really has taken a village. It’s been fun. I would do it all again in a heartbeat. But my journey doesn’t stop here.”