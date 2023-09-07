Notification Settings

Wolverhampton's Henry Searle’s return ends in last 32 at US Open

By Russell Youll

Wimbledon boys champion Henry Searle has been knocked out of the boys US Open competition in the second round.

Henry Searle was playing his first junior competition since winning the boys’ singles at Wimbledon in July

The Wolverhampton-born junior went down 2-1 to American Trevor Svadja in his first junior competition back after winning the famous junior title in London in July.

The world-ranked number four junior, who was unseeded when he won the Wimbledon title, lost the first set 7-5 and the third set 6-4 in his defeat to the American wildcard. He has also reached round two of the junior doubles competition too with Polish partner Tomasz Berkieta.

Searle, 17, joined Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club when he was just two-and-a-half years old and missed the backing of his famous ‘Barmy Army’ in New York.

He now trains at the Lawn Tennis Association’s national academy in Loughborough, while he has also spent time at the academy of Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou in the south of France.

Victory at Wimbledon in July saw Searle become the first British player in over 60 years to win a junior title on home soil.

Ahead of the final against current junior number one Yaroslav Demin, Henry received a good luck message from former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui and the rest of the Wolves squad, then met them at Compton after his historic triumph.

