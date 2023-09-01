Staffordshire's Karate kid Coni Mae chops through the opposition

Coni Mae Cartwright celebrates

The 15-year-old, from Cannock, entered the championships which took place at the end of July on the back of an unbeaten season and securing the British title in April.

Held on home turf at the town’s Chase Leisure Centre where Cartwright and her club Ryu Shotokan Karate are based, the 15-year-old dominated her section and the final to become victorious.

Chief instructor at her club Mike Carr hailed the teenager’s success and attitude to competition.

He said: “She’s brilliant and the model student to have. She’s so coachable and takes in every piece of information you give to her.

“She idiolises herself and is able to analyse her performances and look at where she needs to strengthen for next time.

“Even if she does win gold she understands improvements need to be made to push on to the next level.

“Coni’s been with me since she was around six or seven and pretty early on I realised she had massive potential.

“She’s really lived up to that.

“This year she’s moved into the 14-15 cadet category which is the first year recognisable within the world rankings, so this year has been a really pivotal year.”

The teenager has enjoyed a record breaking unbeaten year so far, winning six gold medals from five competitions.

The Cannock athlete has also earned herself a call-up to the English National Kata squad which will begin with them in September.

Cartwright heads to Sheffield competing in the British International Championships and before going to Germany to compete in the Banzai Cup, and is available for sponsorship.

n Ryu Shotokan Karate hold classes every Thursday 5pm till 8pm.