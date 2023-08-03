Titles galore for Stourbridge aces

Stourbridge squash first team. Worcestershire League winners

The club’s first team collected the winners shield in May and also finished top of their division in the Warwickshire Winter Squash League in their maiden season.

Currently competing in the Warwickshire Summer League, Stourbridge sit fifth, four points adrift of top spot.

Jack Bennett won the Sutton Coldfield U15 Challenger in his debut tournament as fellow junior Kristoff Polgar won four singles medals in his age group 15-17-year-olds at the World Transplant Games held in Perth.

Stourbridge’s number one, Will Salter, claimed his maiden PSA title in the same week as Bennett’s success, and Salter is currently ranked 168th in the world and 34th in England.