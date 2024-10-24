French minister says Lebanon conference raised one billion dollars in pledges

France’s foreign minister said Paris’ international conference for Lebanon raised one billion dollars (£770 million) in pledges for humanitarian aid and military support.

Jean-Noel Barrot said: “We have collectively raised 800 million dollars in humanitarian aid and 200 million dollars for the security forces, that’s about one billion”, in his closing speech at the conference, which gathered over 70 nations and international organisations.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron talks with French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot during an international conference for Lebanon in Paris (Alain Jocard/AP)

“We’re up to the challenge,” Mr Barrot said.

French President Emmanuel Macron had called on participants to bring “massive aid” to support the country where war between Hezbollah militants and Israel has displaced a million people, killed over 2,500, and deepened an economic crisis.