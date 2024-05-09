Air Vanuatu cancels flights and considers bankruptcy protection

Air Vanuatu announced that it had cancelled international flights for four days and was considering bankruptcy protection for the South Pacific state-owned carrier.

It said international flights were cancelled until Sunday and flights after that day were “under review”.

In a statement, Air Vanuatu said: “The Vanuatu government is now considering placing Air Vanuatu into voluntary administration.

“The international firm Ernst & Young has been appointed to assist the Vanuatu government in reviewing available options and put forward recommendations.”

Thousands of travellers have been left stranded by the cancellations.