Japan’s first private rocket launch explodes shortly after takeoff

A rocket touted as Japan’s first from the private sector to go into orbit exploded shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, livestreamed video showed.

Online video showed the rocket, called Kairos, blasting off from the mountainous Wakayama Prefecture in central Japan, exploding in mid-air within seconds.

A huge plume of smoke engulfed the area and flames shot up in some spots.

The video then showed spurts of water shot toward that spot in an effort to put out the blaze.

A Space One’s Kairos rocket explodes after liftoff from a launch pad in Kushimoto, Wakayama prefecture, western Japan (Kyodo News via AP)

Tokyo-based start-up Space One, who were behind the rocket launch, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The launch was already delayed several times with the last postponement coming Saturday after a ship was spotted in a risk area, according to Japanese media reports.

If it had succeeded, Space One would have been the first private company to put a rocket into orbit.

Tokyo-based Space One was set up in 2018 with investments from major Japanese companies, including Canon Electronics, IHI, Shimizu and major banks.

There was no immediate reports of injuries or other damage.

Japan’s main space exploration effort is led by the government’s National Space Development Agency of Japan (NASDA), the nation’s equivalent of NASA of the US.