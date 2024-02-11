Taylor Swift thanks fans for Japan concerts ahead of expected Super Bowl arrival

Taylor Swift has thanked fans for their support at her Japan concerts ahead of an expected appearance at the Super Bowl in the US.

The American megastar, 34, is rumoured to be making the more than 10-hour flight to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, play against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The AP news agency has reported that flight trackers believe she arrived from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport at Los Angeles’ LAX airport just after 3.30pm local time.

The outlet also said reporters saw minivans drive up and someone went inside the private plane gate area of Haneda Airport, as several people carrying large black umbrellas obstructed the view of the person.

Swift’s romance has generated greater interest in the sport and been credited with making more women watch the National Football League (NFL).

Photos of Kelce and Swift kissing also went viral last month when his team beat the Baltimore Ravens, defeating them 17-10 at the MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Swift is not expected to perform at the NFL championship game at the Allegiant Stadium as R&B star and eight-time Grammy winner Usher headlines the popular half-time show.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Swift said: “Tokyo!!! Those 4 shows at Tokyo Dome were so wonderful. I’d missed you all so much and loved being on stage frolicking around with my fellow performers and band again.

“Thank you to everyone who lives in and around Tokyo, and everyone who travelled far and wide to be there with us.”

Before her post, the Japanese Embassy in Washington DC echoed the words of her albums, Speak Now, Fearless and Red, as they referenced the interest in her plans.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” it wrote on Instagram.

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

Swift’s The Eras Tour, which is reported to have grossed more than one billion US dollars (£790 million), is ongoing and she will be at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday in Australia.

Kelce and the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are appearing in their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

They are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in 2005.

Usher, who will be roller skating during his half-time performance, has suggested he will be sharing the stage with “special guests” he has collaborated with before.

Fans have speculated online that big names including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Beyonce and Justin Bieber could be his surprise musicians.