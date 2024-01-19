Japan space agency says spacecraft is on Moon but is still ‘checking its status’

Japan’s space agency has said its unmanned spacecraft is on the Moon, but it is still “checking its status”.

More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) came down on to the lunar surface at around 12.20am Tokyo time (1520 GMT).

If Slim landed successfully, Japan would become the fifth country to accomplish the feat after the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India.

Journalists watch a livestream of the pinpoint Moon landing operation at JAXA’s Sagamihara Campus in Sagamihara near Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

As the spacecraft descended, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s mission control said that everything was going as planned and later said that Slim was on the lunar surface.

But there was no mention of whether the landing was successful.

Mission control kept repeating that it was “checking its status” and that more information would be given at a news conference.

Staff at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency watch a livestream (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

It was not immediately clear when the news conference would start.