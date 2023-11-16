Russian jailed for seven years after swapping price tags for anti-war slogans

A Russian artist and musician has been jailed for seven years for replacing supermarket price tags with anti-war slogans.

Sasha Skochilenko has been detained in her home city of St Petersburg since April 2022 on charges of spreading false information about the military.

She was arrested a month after Russia adopted a law effectively criminalising any public expression about the war in Ukraine that deviates from the Kremlin’s official line.

Sasha Skochilenko is escorted by police officers to the courtroom in the Vasileostrovsky district court, St Petersburg,(Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

The legislation has been used in a widespread crackdown on opposition politicians, human rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin, with many receiving lengthy prison terms.

The 33-year-old has struggled during her 19 months in pre-trial detention due to several health problems, including a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder and coeliac disease, requiring a gluten-free diet, her lawyers and her partner said.

Almost daily court hearings in recent months put additional pressure on Ms Skochilenko, as the tight schedule often prevented her from getting meals.

At one point, the judge called an ambulance to the courthouse after she fell ill, telling the court it was her second straight day without any food.

Sasha Skochilenko faces seven years in jail (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

At another hearing, she burst into tears after the judge rejected a request for a break so that she could eat or at least use the bathroom.

Russia’s most prominent human rights group and the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Memorial, has declared Ms Skochilenko a political prisoner.

According to OVD-Info, another prominent rights group that monitors political arrests and provides legal aid, a total of 19,834 Russians have been arrested between February 24, when the war began, and late October 2023 for speaking out or demonstrating against the war.

Nearly 750 people have faced criminal charges for their anti-war stances, and over 8,100 faced petty charges of discrediting the army, punishable by a fine or a short stint in jail.