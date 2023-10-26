American man charged over attack on two US tourists near German castle

Germany Tourists Attacked

An American man has been charged with murder and other offences for attacking two women from the US near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany in June and pushing them into a ravine, fatally injuring one of them, prosecutors said.

The indictment against the 31-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released in line with German privacy rules, was filed at the state court in Kempten, which will have to decide whether and when to send the case to trial.

He faces charges of murder, rape with fatal consequences, attempted murder and possession of child pornography. Murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison in Germany.

The attack took place on June 14 near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein, one of Germany’s most famous tourist attractions.

The Marienbruecke bridge over the Poellat Gorge in Germany (Alamy/PA)

Prosecutors say the suspect met the two female tourists, aged 21 and 22, by chance on a hiking path and lured them off the trail. They said in a statement that he apparently first forced the younger woman to the ground and tried to undress her.

When the elder woman tried to help her, a scuffle ensued and the suspect allegedly pushed her down a steep slope. She fell about 50 metres (165 feet) and sustained a head injury, bruises and grazes, but survived.

The suspect then allegedly strangled the younger woman until she was unconscious and raped her, prosecutors said, before pushing her down the slope as well. She died.

Prosecutors said they secured a laptop and cellphones from the suspect containing child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say the women did not know the man before they met near Neuschwanstein. The suspect was arrested shortly after the attack.