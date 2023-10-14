Palestinians struggle to follow Israeli evacuation order

Air strike in Gaza

An estimated 35,000 people have crammed into the grounds of Gaza City’s main hospital, seeking refuge ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive, medical officials said.

Mohammad Abu Selim, general director of Shifa Hospital, confirmed that massive crowds had thronged the building and the courtyard outside.

Shifa is the largest hospital in the entire Gaza Strip.

Health ministry official Dr Medhat Abbas said: “People think this is the only safe space after their homes were destroyed and they were forced to flee.

“Gaza City is a frightening scene of devastation.”

The Israeli military has ordered roughly half of Gaza’s population, including all of Gaza City, to evacuate as it prepares to send in ground forces.