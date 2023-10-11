Birkenstock set for US stock market debut

Financial Markets Wall Street Birkenstock IPO

Birkenstock is making its debut on the stock market as Wall Street trades wingtips for sandals for a day.

The 249-year-old German maker of upmarket sandals set a price of 46 dollars (£38) per share for its initial public offering of stock, valuing the company at 8.64 billion dollars (£7.02 billion).

Birkenstock is due to start trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the “BIRK” ticker symbol.

Birkenstock sandals have long been derided as the antithesis of high fashion but have a cult following (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Birkenstock Holding Ltd sold about 10.8 million shares in the offering, raising about 495 million dollars (£403 million).

Its shareholders sold an additional 21.5 million shares.

The company’s footwear was first cobbled together by Johann Adam Birkenstock in Germany in 1774.

The sandals have long been derided as the antithesis of high fashion but have a cult following and this year got a plug in the blockbuster film Barbie.

In a recent regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Birkenstock said: “Through the strong reputation and universal appeal of our brand — enabling extensive word-of-mouth exposure and outsized earned media value — we have efficiently built a growing global fanbase of millions of consumers that uniquely transcends geography, gender, age and income.”

Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Birkenstock’s formula for success began with a view that humans are intended to walk barefoot.

The company said in its filing that its footbed, which was developed in 1902, “represents the best alternative to walking barefoot, encouraging proper foot health by evenly distributing weight and reducing pressure points and friction”.

Birkenstock makes all of its footbeds in Germany and assembles more than 95% of its products there.

The remaining products are made elsewhere in the European Union.

The company’s revenue has increased from 727.9 million euros (£628 million) in fiscal 2020 to 1.24 billion euros (£1.06 billion) in fiscal 2022.

Birkenstock’s IPO will be the fourth to launch in the US in the past month, following Arm Holdings, Klaviyo and Instacart.