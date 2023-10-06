Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Iranian women’s rights activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize

World NewsPublished:

The campaigner is in jail in her home country.

Narges Mohammadi
Narges Mohammadi

Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for fighting the oppression of women in Iran.

“She fights for women against systematic discrimination and oppression,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee who announced the prize in Oslo.

Authorities arrested Ms Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests.

Ms Mohammadi has a long history of imprisonment, harsh sentences and international calls for reviews of her case.

Before being jailed, she was vice president of the banned Defenders of Human Rights Centre in Iran.

Ms Mohammadi has been close to Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, who founded the centre.

Ms Ebadi left Iran after the disputed re-election of then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009 that touched off unprecedented protests and harsh crackdowns by authorities.

In 2018, Ms Mohammadi, an engineer, was awarded the 2018 Andrei Sakharov Prize.

In 2022, she was tried in five minutes and sentenced to eight years in prison and 70 lashes.

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about £800,000). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma at the award ceremonies in December.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News