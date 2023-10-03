Bus crash near Venice kills at least 21 people

Italy Bus Crash

A bus has crashed off an elevated street near the Italian city of Venice, killing at least 21 people and injuring several others, authorities said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said 21 people were killed, including two children, and there were 15 survivors after the crash in the Mestre suburb of the city.

He said it was a regular bus line, but tourists were aboard, though there was no immediate word on the nationalities of the victims.

City mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few metres before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire.

Emergency crews were on the scene.