Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bus crash near Venice kills at least 21 people

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The crash happened in the suburb of Mestre.

Italy Bus Crash
Italy Bus Crash

A bus has crashed off an elevated street near the Italian city of Venice, killing at least 21 people and injuring several others, authorities said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said 21 people were killed, including two children, and there were 15 survivors after the crash in the Mestre suburb of the city.

He said it was a regular bus line, but tourists were aboard, though there was no immediate word on the nationalities of the victims.

City mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few metres before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire.

Emergency crews were on the scene.

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News