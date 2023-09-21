Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four killed, five injured in gas blast and fire at Romania construction site

World NewsPublished:

Local media said workers hit a gas transport main with a digger, causing sparks and triggering the explosion.

Emergency workers at the scene of the blast
Emergency workers at the scene of the blast

A gas explosion at a road construction site in Romania killed four people and injured five others, emergency authorities said.

The blast happened at around 1am on Thursday near the eastern town of Calimanesti, the emergency office said in a statement.

It was caused by the “cracking of a gas transport main and appearance of mechanical sparks” during construction work, spokesman Florin Olaru said.

Romania Explosion
Firefighters at the site of the explosion near Calimanesti, eastern Romania (ISU Vrancea/AP)

Local media said workers hit the pipeline with a digger, causing the explosion.

Authorities sealed off the area some 500m from the blast site as firefighters worked to contain the ensuing blaze, the statement added.

Four people were found dead on site while five others who suffered burns were taken to hospital in the town of Adjud.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News