SpaceX cannot launch giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says

Starship-Test Flight

SpaceX must take a series of steps before it can launch its mega rocket again, after its debut ended in an explosion, US federal regulators said on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it closed its investigation into SpaceX’s failed debut of Starship, the world’s biggest rocket.

The agency is requiring SpaceX to take 63 corrective actions and to apply for a modified FAA licence before launching again.

The FAA said multiple problems led to the April launch explosion, which sent pieces of concrete and metal hurtling for thousands of feet and created a plume of pulverised concrete that spread for miles around.

We have closed the @SpaceX Super Heavy mishap investigation. The final report cites multiple root causes of the April 20 mishap and 63 corrective actions SpaceX must take. This does not signal resumption of Starship launches at Boca Chica. Full statement: https://t.co/8JHHZ2vwcF. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 8, 2023

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said in the accident’s aftermath that he improved the 394ft rocket and strengthened the launch pad.

A new Starship is on the redesigned pad, awaiting lift-off. It will fly empty, as before.

During the initial test flight the rocketship had to be destroyed after it tumbled out of control shortly after lift-off from Boca Chica Beach.

The wreckage crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Testing development flight hardware in a flight environment is what enables our teams to quickly learn and execute design changes and hardware upgrades to improve the probability of success in the future. We learned a tremendous amount about the vehicle and ground systems during… pic.twitter.com/kzMEBHwWyz — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 8, 2023

SpaceX said fuel leaks during ascent caused fires to erupt at the tail of the rocket, severing connection with the main flight computer and leading to a loss of control.

That flight “provided numerous lessons learned”, the company said in a statement.

Nasa wants to use Starship to land astronauts on the moon in another few years.