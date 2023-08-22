Spain’s acting PM slams soccer federation chief for kissing World Cup winner

President of Spain’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, centre, stands with the Women’s World Cup winners at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid

Spain’s acting prime minister has said it was “unacceptable” that the Spanish soccer federation president kissed a player on the lips without her consent.

Pressure is building on Luis Rubiales to resign for tarnishing the team’s Women’s World Cup triumph.

Pedro Sanchez praised the team during an audience at the presidential palace on Tuesday and later joined the growing criticism of Mr Rubiales.

Spain’s acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez with the World Cup winning squad (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

“What we saw is unacceptable,” Mr Sanchez said. “And the apologies offered by Mr Rubiales are not sufficient, I would call them inappropriate, so he must continue taking further steps to clarify what we all saw.”

Gender equality and women’s rights have been cornerstones of Mr Sanchez’s government.

Spain’s Women’s World Cup success has been marred by the forced kiss Mr Rubiales gave to player Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony following their 1-0 victory on Sunday in the final against England in Sydney, Australia.

After claiming that those who criticised his kiss were “idiots and stupid people”, Mr Rubiales was forced to apologise on Monday.

Mr Rubiales accompanied the team and staff to the meeting with Mr Sanchez, who greeted him with a handshake.

Mr Rubiales, top right, joined the squad during the reception on Tuesday (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The forced kiss caused an immediate outcry both inside Spain and abroad. Deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz said Mr Rubiales “has harassed and assaulted” a woman and called for his resignation.

The country’s equality minister said it was an act of “sexual assault”. Under a new sexual violence law, the unsolicited kiss, during which Mr Rubiales grabbed Hermoso’s face before giving her a kiss on the mouth, could potentially be pursued as a crime.

Immediately after Spain’s victory, Mr Rubiales had also grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture. That occurred with 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofia and Queen Letizia of Spain standing nearby.

The country’s leading opposition party has joined in denouncing Mr Rubiales’ behaviour, leaving him without any support from major public or political figures.

Asked if Mr Rubiales should go, Sanchez said that it was not his call to make because the Spanish soccer federation is not controlled by the government. But Sanchez did say Mr Rubiales “has yet to be clear and compelling in his apologies”.

The apology from Mr Rubiales, left, has been deemed insufficient by many (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Spain’s players union, which Mr Rubiales used to head, issued a statement on Tuesday calling for Spain’s Higher Council for Sports, which oversees Spanish sports, to act against Mr Rubiales if he does not step down. The union cited Spain’s sports law that sanctions acts that “damage the dignity” of someone or “creates an atmosphere of intimidation” based on unwanted conduct related to gender or race.

“The incident regarding Jenni Hermoso is especially grave since she finds herself in a situation of vulnerability before a person in a position of power,” the union said. “A once-in-a-lifetime celebration for the Spanish players has been overshadowed by the improper behavior of the federation president.”

Spain’s Higher Council for Sports told The Associated Press that on Tuesday it received a formal complaint against Mr Rubiales filed by the president of Spain’s national school for soccer coaches, Miguel Galan. It said it was studying the complaint.

During the celebrations on Monday in the capital, Hermoso avoided commenting on the incident.

“We’re world champions, aren’t we?” she said. “Right now I think it’s too much.”

Players and staff landed late on Monday in Madrid after a 20-plus hour flight from Sydney. They were greeted by thousands in a celebration that lasted until past midnight.

Spain’s Ivana Andres lifts the trophy with other members of the squad on their arrival at Barajas international airport in Madrid (AP Photo/Paul White)

Mr Sanchez said the team members will be awarded Spain’s golden medal of sports achievement.

“You have achieved something very important. The girls who watch you see soccer as a place where they can develop athletically and personally,” Mr Sanchez said while posing for a group photo with the team in Madrid. “The 21st century will be the century of women on all fronts, and the century of effective equality between men and women.”

The 45-year-old Mr Rubiales is a former player who led the world players’ union’s Spanish affiliate for eight years before being elected to lead the national soccer federation in 2018. Since then, he has revamped the Spanish Super Cup, taking it to Saudi Arabia for millions of dollars, in a move criticised by human rights groups.

Mr Rubiales is now promoting a joint bid by Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host the men’s World Cup in 2030. The bid could potentially include Ukraine as well. Neither Fifa nor Uefa have commented on his conduct at the final.

Mr Rubiales is up for re-election next year. The president of the soccer federation is chosen by representatives of clubs, players, coaches, referees and regional federation heads.

The Spain squad was in near-mutiny last year because of some players’ complaints about the culture under coach Jorge Vilda, demanding better coaching and preparation to get more out of the team.