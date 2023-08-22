Russia ‘thwarts latest Ukraine drone attacks’ on Moscow suburbs

The site where a downed Ukrainian drone fell in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk

Russian air defence systems thwarted four night-time attacks by Ukrainian drones, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday, with the falling wreckage of one drone shattering an apartment building’s windows and damaging vehicles in Moscow’s western suburbs.

There were no reports of injuries in the latest drone attacks that Russia blamed on Kyiv, as the war approaches its 18-month milestone.

Though the drone attacks on Russian soil have occurred almost daily in recent weeks, they have caused little damage.

Nevertheless, they have unnerved some Russians and are in line with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s pledge to take the war into the heart of Russia.

People visit a street in Kyiv where destroyed Russian military vehicles are on display ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day, August 24 (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Flights at several Moscow airports were temporarily suspended on Tuesday as a security precaution amid the attacks, authorities said.

Two other drones were jammed and crashed in the western Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the defence ministry said.

Ukraine has not acknowledged responsibility for the attempted drone strikes, nor have senior Russian leaders made any comment about the development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to speak via video-link at a meeting this week in Johannesburg of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.