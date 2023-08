Dominican officials blame plastics company for explosion that killed 31 people

Dominican Republic Explosion

Dominican authorities announced they are pursuing a criminal case against a plastics company based on evidence found during an investigation into a powerful explosion that killed at least 31 people.

Police and the Public Ministry issued a joint statement saying the blast occurred at a business called Vidal Plast, rather than at a bakery as authorities had said initially.

The explosion occurred on Monday afternoon in a bustling commercial centre in San Cristobal, a city just west of the capital of Santo Domingo.

“The Public Ministry has evidence that compromises the criminal responsibility of those responsible who, with their actions, caused the death of dozens of people and caused millions in losses,” the statement said, citing prosecutor Fadulia Rosa Rubio.

On Thursday, the government said it could take up to three months to identify all those killed in the blast (Jolivel Brito/Diario Libre via AP)

The ministry said it was investigating several people, but did not identify them.

The owners of Vidal Plast could not be immediately reached for comment. The company recycles, buys and sells plastic materials, officials said.

Authorities also said they have evidence that there was a fire at the business in March caused by a spark and a chemical substance and that the company did not take any measures “despite knowing the high risk of its operations”.

Victor Bisono, the minister of industry and commerce, told reporters that the municipality had closed the factory in the past, but he did not provide more details.

N Digital, a respected online newspaper in the Dominican Republic, reported that the company was founded in 2003.

It quoted one of the company’s founders as saying that the factory was not operating and that two of its employees were simply removing material from the site when the explosion occurred, with one of them being killed.

Officials on Friday also raised the number of dead to 31 from 28. They said seven of the dead had been identified so far.