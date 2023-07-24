Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Talks ‘underway’ between North Korea and UN Command over detained US soldier

World NewsPublished:

Negotiations started under a communications line set up under an agreement that ended the fighting of the 1950-1953 Korean War, an official said.

A TV shows an image of American soldier Travis King during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea
A TV shows an image of American soldier Travis King during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea

Talks between the UN Command and North Korea over an American soldier who ran into the North from South Korea are underway, the group’s deputy commander said.

General Andrew Harrison said the process started through a communications line set up under the armistice agreement that stopped the fighting of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

He said the wellbeing of Private Travis King remains the command’s primary concern but refused to give more details, citing the sensitivity of the discussions.

Private Travis King
Private Travis King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarised Zone a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the US (Family handout/AP)

North Korea has kept publicly quiet about Mr King, who crossed the heavily armed border last Tuesday while he was meant to be heading to Fort Bliss in Texas.

US officials have expressed concern about his safety and said North Korea was ignoring their requests for information about him.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News