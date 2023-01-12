Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Huge rare earth elements deposit discovered in Arctic Sweden

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Rare earths are found in everything from hard drives and mobile phones to lifts and trains.

Northern Sweden
Northern Sweden

Iron-ore miner LKAB says it has identified “significant deposits” of rare earth elements in Arctic Sweden that are essential for the manufacture of electric vehicles and wind turbines.

The Swedish government-owned company, which mines iron ore at Kiruna, nearly 600 miles north of Stockholm, said there are more than a million tons of rare earth oxides.

“This is the largest known deposit of rare earth elements in our part of the world, and it could become a significant building block for producing the critical raw materials that are absolutely crucial to enable the green transition,” said LKAB chief executive Jan Mostrom.

“Without mines, there can be no electric vehicles.”

Ebba Busch, Sweden’s minister for energy and business, said: “The EU’s self-sufficiency and independence from Russia and China will begin in the mine.

”We need to strengthen industrial value chains in Europe and create real opportunities for the electrification of our societies.

“Politics must give the industry the conditions to switch to green and fossil-free production.”

Rare earths reach into the lives of almost everyone on the planet, in everything from hard drives and mobile phones to lifts and trains.

They are especially vital to the fast-growing field of green energy, feeding wind turbines and electric car engines.

Exploration at the site will not start for years even if permits are delivered quickly.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News