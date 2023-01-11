China renews threat against Taiwan as island holds military exercise

Taiwanese jets

China has renewed its threats to attack Taiwan and warned that foreign politicians who interact with the self-governing island are “playing with fire”.

A spokesperson for China’s Taiwan affairs office said Beijing has recommitted in the new year to “safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity” as well as “smashing plots for independence” on the self-governing democracy that separated from mainland China in 1949.

Ma Xiaoguang said at a news conference: “The malicious support for Taiwan independence among anti-China elements in a few foreign countries are a deliberate provocation.”

A Taiwan Mirage 2000 jet sits in a hangar surrounded during a drill at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan (AP)

China views Taiwan as a Chinese territory that must be brought under Beijing’s control – by force, if necessary.

A string of visits in recent months by foreign politicians to Taiwan, including by then-US house speaker Nancy Pelosi and numerous politicians from the European Union, spurred displays of military might from both sides.

This week, Taiwan’s military is staging drills intended to reassure the public of its ability to counter China’s threats ahead of this month’s Lunar New Year holiday.

Air force Lt Col Wu Bong-yeng told reporters at Hsinchu Air Base just south of the capital, Taipei: “The most important thing is to maintain the safety of our air space and national security.”

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, right, poses for a photo with Johannes Vogel, vice chairman of Germany’s Free Democratic Party, left, and Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, leader of the German parliament’s defence committee during a meeting in Taipei (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

The drills coincide with a visit from German and Lithuanian legislators – the latter Baltic state being a particular target of Chinese ire for upgrading its ties with Taiwan.

Mr Ma said: “We call on the relevant countries to … cease sending the wrong signals to Taiwan independence separatist forces and cease playing with fire on the question of Taiwan.”

China has responded to foreign visits by holding large-scale military exercises seen by some as a rehearsal for a blockade or invasion.

Beijing sends planes and warships towards Taiwan on a near-daily basis, often crossing the midline of the 100-mile Taiwan Strait dividing the sides.

At the end of December, China sent a record 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan – the largest such exercise in the whole of 2022.