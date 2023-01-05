House of Representatives stalemate still holding back choice of new speaker

The US Capitol in Washington

The US House of Representatives has opened with the prime speaker’s chair empty for a third day, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed repeatedly to win enough votes from his party to become House speaker.

Mr McCarthy emerged from a morning meeting with colleagues at the Capitol determined to persuade Republican holdouts to end the stalemate that has blighted his new Republican majority.

But despite endless talks, signs of concessions and a public spectacle unlike any other in recent political memory, the path ahead remained highly uncertain.

The day started as the other two have, with Republican allies nominating him to be speaker.

Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters as he walks to the House chamber (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

But party holdouts again put forward the name of fellow Republican Byron Donalds of Florida, assuring the stalemate would continue.

Republican John James of Michigan put Mr McCarthy’s name up for a vote, with a nod to history.

“My family’s gone from being slaves to the floor of the United States House of Representatives” in five generations, said Mr James, a newly elected legislator to be, who is black.

He said that while the House Republicans were “stuck” at the moment, Mr McCarthy, who has failed to seize a majority to become speaker, would ultimately win.

“We will not be able to fight until we find a way to come together,” he said.

Democratic Representative Pete Aguilar of California renominated Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

What started as a political novelty, the first time in 100 years a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis.

Mr McCarthy is under growing pressure from restless Republicans, and Democrats, to find the votes he needs or step aside, so the House can open fully and get on with the business of governing.

The House of Representatives in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)

His right-flank detractors appear intent on waiting him out, as long as it takes.

“We’re having good discussions and I think everyone wants to find a solution,” Mr McCarthy told reporters shortly before the House was prepared to gavel into session again.

House chaplain Margaret Kibben opened the day’s session, perhaps the last of the week, calling on greater powers to “still the storms of dissent”.

The House, which is one half of Congress, is essentially at a standstill as Mr McCarthy has failed, one vote after another, to win the speaker’s gavel in a gruelling spectacle for all the world to see.

The ballots have produced almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.

In fact, Mr McCarthy saw his support slipping to 201, as one fellow Republican switched to vote simply present.

“I think people need to work a little more,” Mr McCarthy said on Wednesday as they prepared to adjourn for the night.

“I don’t think a vote tonight would make any difference. But a vote in the future could.”

As the House resumed at noon on Thursday it could be a long day.

The new Republican majority was not expected to be in session on Friday, which is the anniversary of the January 6 2021 attack on the Capitol.

A prolonged and divisive speaker’s fight would almost certainly underscore the fragility of American democracy after the attempted insurrection two years ago.

“All who serve in the House share a responsibility to bring dignity to this body,” California Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker, said in a tweet.