Biden raises human rights and Russia’s nuclear threats with China’s President Xi

Biden G20

US President Joe Biden objected to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan and raised human rights concerns about Beijing’s conduct in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi Jinping, the White House said.

In a statement on the three-hour session at the G20 summit, the White House said Mr Biden told Mr Xi that the US would “continue to compete vigorously” with China but that “competition should not veer into conflict”.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi also agreed that “a nuclear war should never be fought” and cannot be won, “and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine”, the White House said.

That was a reference to Russian officials’ thinly-veiled threats to use atomic weapons as its nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine has faltered.

The meeting came in the midst of Mr Biden’s seven-day, round-the-world trip as the superpowers aimed to “manage” differences between them as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi also agreed to “empower key senior officials” on areas of potential cooperation, including tacking climate change, and maintaining global financial, health and food stability.

It was not immediately clear whether that meant China would agree to restart climate change talks that Beijing had paused in protest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August.

Mr Xi and Mr Biden greeted each other with a handshake at a luxury resort hotel in Indonesia, where they are attending the G20.

“As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation,” Mr Biden said to open the meeting.

Mr Xi called on Biden to “chart the right course” and “elevate the relationship” between China and the US. He said he was ready for a “candid and in-depth exchange of views” with Mr Biden.

President Joe Biden is seated opposite Chinese President Xi Jinping during their first face to face meeting (Alex Brandon/AP/PA)

Both men entered the highly anticipated meeting with bolstered political standing at home. Democrats triumphantly held onto control of the US Senate, with a chance to boost their ranks by one in a runoff election in Georgia next month, while Mr Xi was awarded a third five-year term in October by the Communist Party’s national congress, a break with tradition.

“We have very little misunderstanding,” Mr Biden told reporters in Cambodia on Sunday, where he participated in a gathering of southeast Asian nations before leaving for Indonesia. “We just got to figure out where the red lines are and … what are the most important things to each of us going into the next two years.”

Mr Biden added: “His circumstance has changed, to state the obvious, at home.” The president said of his own situation: “I know I’m coming in stronger.”

White House aides have repeatedly sought to minimise any notion of conflict between the two nations and have emphasised that they believe the countries can work in tandem on shared challenges such as climate change and health security.

But relations have grown more strained under successive American administrations, as economic, trade, human rights and security differences have come to the fore.

President Joe Biden speaking during a news conference at the G20 summit (Alex Brandon/AP/PA)

As president, Mr Biden has repeatedly taken China to task for human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities, crackdowns on democracy activists in Hong Kong, coercive trade practices, military provocations against self-ruled Taiwan and differences over Russia’s prosecution of its war against Ukraine.

Chinese officials have largely refrained from public criticism of Russia’s war, although Beijing has avoided direct support, such as supplying arms.

The White House said Mr Biden specifically mentioned US concerns about China’s actions in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and the plight of Americans it considers “wrongfully detained” or subject to exit bans in China.

Taiwan has emerged as one of the most contentious issues between Washington and Beijing. Mr Biden has repeatedly said the US would defend the island — which China has eyed for eventual unification — in case of a Beijing-led invasion.

Ms Pelosi’s trip prompted China to retaliate with military drills and the firing of ballistic missiles into nearby waters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks to Joe Biden during their meeting in Bali, Indonesia (Alex Brandon/AP/PA)

In the meeting, Mr Biden said China’s economic practices “harm American workers and families, and workers and families around the world”, the White House said.

It came just weeks after the Biden administration blocked exports of advanced computer chips to China — a national security move that bolsters US competition against Beijing. Chinese officials quickly condemned the restrictions.

And though the two men have held five phone or video calls during Mr Biden’s presidency, White House officials say those encounters are no substitute for meeting in person.

Before the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning had said China was committed to peaceful coexistence but would firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.

“It is important that the US work together with China to properly manage differences, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, and bring China-US relations back to the right track of sound and steady development,” she said at a daily briefing in Beijing.

White House officials and their Chinese counterparts spent weeks negotiating details of the meeting, which was held at Mr Xi’s hotel with translators providing simultaneous interpretation through headsets.

The leaders spoke while seated facing each other at two long tables separated by more than a dozen feet. Each leader was flanked by several mask-wearing aides.