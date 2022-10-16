Protesters march in Paris to demonstrate against effects of rising inflation

Paris protest march

Protesters demanding wage increases, greater taxation of windfall profits and other steps to lessen the bite of rising inflation are marching on Sunday in Paris, heeding the call of left-wing parties and trade unionists hoping to crank up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

The demonstration dovetails with wage strikes at fuel refineries and depots that have sparked chronic gasoline shortages, thumping motorists and putting Mr Macron’s centrist government on the defensive.

Thousands of demonstrators are expected for what organisers termed a “march against the high cost of living and climate inaction”, seeking massive investment against the climate crisis.