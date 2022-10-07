Notification Settings

Multiple explosions rock Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine

It was not immediately clear what caused the Kharkiv blasts or what was hit.

Smoke rises after big explosions in Kharkiv, Ukraine
A series of explosions has rocked the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

The blasts early on Saturday came as Russia concentrated attacks on Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed, while the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14.

Ukrainian servicemen stand on top a Ukrainian tank near the recently retaken village of Borova, east Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen stand on top of a Ukrainian tank near the recently retaken village of Borova, east Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)

