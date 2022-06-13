Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michelle Bachelet will not stand for second term as human rights chief

World NewsPublished:

Ms Bachelet has faced criticism for her response to China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang.

Michelle Bachelet
Michelle Bachelet

The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said she will not seek a new four-year term after the current one that has been overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang.

Ms Bachelet made the comments in her opening address to the latest session of the UN-backed Human Rights Council on Monday, saying that her comments to the session “will be the last which I brief” the 47-member-state body.

Rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani confirmed that meant Ms Bachelet, a former president of Chile, would not be seeking a second term when the current one ends on August 31.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who chooses the UN rights chief, recently affirmed his support for Ms Bachelet after she faced criticism from the United States and others for allegedly not doing enough to act against alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang during her trip to China last month, when she spoke with President Xi Jinping and other top officials.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News