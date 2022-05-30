Bodies recovered after plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains

The wreckage of the plane in Nepal

The wreckage of a plane lost in Nepal has been found scattered on a mountainside and 14 of the 22 people on board have been confirmed dead, the army said.

Rescuers recovered 14 bodies from the crash site, said Teknath Sitaula of Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu.

There was no word on survivors, and the search of the crash site is continuing.

Aerial photos of the crash site showed aircraft parts scattered on rocks and moss on the side of a mountain gorge.

Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

The Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter plane lost contact with the airport tower on Sunday while flying in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops on a 20-minute flight.

The army said the plane crashed in Sanosware, in the district of Mustang, close to the mountain town of Jomsom where it was heading after taking off from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles west of Kathmandu.

According to tracking data from flightradar24.com, the 43-year-old aircraft took off from Pokhara at 9.55am and transmitted its last signal at 10.07am at an altitude of 12,825 feet.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight on Sunday (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

Four Indians and two Germans were on the plane. The three crew members and other passengers were Nepali nationals.

The plane’s destination is popular with foreign hikers who trek the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

The Twin Otter, a rugged plane originally built by Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland, has been in service in Nepal for about 50 years, according to aviationnepal.com.

A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shreshta/AP)

The plane, with its top-mounted wing and fixed landing gear, is prized for its durability and its ability to take off and land on short runways.