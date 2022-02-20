Adolf Eichmann trial prosecutor dies aged 94

Gabriel Bach

Gabriel Bach, a prosecutor in the 1961 trial of notorious Nazi Adolf Eichmann who went on to serve on Israel’s Supreme Court, has died aged 94.

The Israel Judiciary Authority announced his passing but did not provide a cause of death.

Mr Bach served as a state’s attorney during Eichmann’s high-profile trial in Jerusalem and worked on evidence-gathering in the case under lead prosecutor Gideon Hausner.

Eichmann, one of Nazi Germany’s main organisers of the Holocaust, was captured by Israeli Mossad agents outside Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1960.

He was put on trial in Jerusalem in 1961 and found guilty of crimes against humanity, crimes against the Jewish people and war crimes. He was executed in 1962.

Adolf Eichmann was executed in 1962 (PA)

In a 2017 interview by Holocaust remembrance organisation International March of the Living, Mr Bach said: “If any person deserved death, it was him.”

Mr Bach was born in Germany in March 1927 and fled the country with his family in 1938, just one year before the Second World War broke out.

He eventually immigrated to British Mandate for Palestine in 1940.

In 1982, Mr Bach took the bench as a justice on Israel’s Supreme Court, where he served for 15 years.