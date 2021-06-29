South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma handed prison term

Jacob Zuma (Martin Rickett/PA)

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has been found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in prison for defying a court order to appear before an inquiry probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption during his tenure from 2009 to 2018.

Zuma has been ordered to hand himself over within five days to a police station in his hometown of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal province or in Johannesburg.



This is the first time in South Africa’s history that a former president has been sentenced to prison.