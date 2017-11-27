Penny Mordaunt pledges more funding to help Rohingya Muslims

New International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has announced £12 million of extra UK aid to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Burma.

An estimated 620,000 men, women and children have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh following persecution from the Burmese military in their native state of Rakhine.

A drawing made by a Rohingya refugee child from Burma showing what they witnessed before fleeing to the Batukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh (Anna Dubuis/DFID/PA)

On a visit to Bangladesh, Ms Mordaunt met some of the refugees living in camps in the fishing port of Cox’s Bazar.

The Department of International Development( DfID) estimates that international funding for the crisis will start to run out by February next year unless other countries pledge longer term support.

UK is working at every level to help those affected by the #Burma crisis, ensuring that lifesaving aid reaches those in dire need right now pic.twitter.com/2tuYr0ebV7 — DFID (@DFID_UK) October 17, 2017

The additional funding will bring the UK’s total support for the Rohingya to £59 million since August this year.

The money will be spent on food, drinking water, emergency latrines, temporary shelters, soap, cooking utensils and water cans.

Thousands of shelter kits, sleeping mats and thermal blankets have already been distributed in Cox’s Bazar and more aid is on the way #Burma pic.twitter.com/XW3uOmVcR5 — DFID (@DFID_UK) October 17, 2017

Ms Mordaunt said in a statement: “This looks like ethnic cleansing.

“The Burmese military must end this inhumane violence and guarantee unrestricted humanitarian access so aid can reach those in need in Burma.

“Any return of families to their homes must be safe, voluntary and dignified.”

Ms Mordaunt made the visit on the International Day To Eliminate Violence Against Women And Girls, which saw thousands of people take part in protests across the world.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt (Steve Parsons/PA)

The money will also be used to provide sanitary products, female-only bathing cubicles as well as counselling for 2,000 survivors of sexual violence and 10,000 women suffering the trauma of war, DfID said.

The International Development Secretary also announced a separate £12 million aid package to be spread across multiple countries to help protect women from sexual and gender-based violence.

Putting smiles back on faces. UK aid is helping @UNICEF get children who've fled violence in Burma back to school in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/T6GP7VBvd0 — DFID (@DFID_UK) October 13, 2017

“The countless stories of sexual violence I have heard from Rohingya women and girls are truly shocking and the high rates of this crime across the world are a global scandal,” Ms Mordaunt said.

“The UK is absolutely determined to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls and we are increasing protection for Rohingya women and girls against sexual violence and exploitation.”