Rhodes on flicking fingers, frozen moments and a foregone conclusion at the ballot box
You know the moment. The radio switches itself on at some ungodly hour and you hear a disconnected snatch of discussion, hanging in the air with no beginning and no end. A frozen moment.
By Ian Harvey
I had one early on Sunday. It was a lady on Radio 4 recalling: “I was extremely unsuccessful as a nun.” The mind yelps.
Vladimir Putin has announced he will stand in next year's Russian presidential election. Exciting, isn't it? I wonder who'll win.