Peter Rhodes on endless Poldark, a happy day and life beyond the smartphone
“An era beyond smartphones” is the promise of a new device called the AI Pin, a tiny badge which may one day do everything a smartphone can do, plus translating your speech into any language and recording your every thought.
By Peter Rhodes
How long before devices are so advanced and so intimately entangled with you as to be almost a part of you? When you die, we may need some legally-binding technical or religious event to mark the passing of you and the switching-off of your device. Silicon to ashes . . . .