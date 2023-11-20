Express & Star
Peter Rhodes on endless Poldark, a happy day and life beyond the smartphone

“An era beyond smartphones” is the promise of a new device called the AI Pin, a tiny badge which may one day do everything a smartphone can do, plus translating your speech into any language and recording your every thought.

By Peter Rhodes
Scything away – Aidan Turner is Ross in Poldark

How long before devices are so advanced and so intimately entangled with you as to be almost a part of you? When you die, we may need some legally-binding technical or religious event to mark the passing of you and the switching-off of your device. Silicon to ashes . . . .

