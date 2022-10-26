Star comment: Easing the pressure on the poorest household will be crucial for the latest PM

Rishi Sunak arrives at Conservative party HQ in Westminster, London, after it was announced he will become the new leader of the Conservative party after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

While most politicians have made it a habit to talk about themselves, the real issue is the cost of living crisis and the awful condition of our economy.

The cost of food has spiralled as energy prices, disruption to the supply chain, the war in Ukraine and other factors have combined. The cost of cheaper foods, so essential to those on low incomes, has been particularly affected and the rate of inflation for those has been frightening.

There is no sign that this pressure will ease any time soon and increasing food prices coupled with higher rents, higher mortgages and higher energy bills will leave many in penury.

It is well documented that Rishi Sunak faces huge challenges as the new PM, and it is equally well-documented that some very tough decisions lie ahead. Easing the pressure on the poorest households is critical and will play a major part in our new PM’s success or otherwise. There has been too little compassion in recent times as the Government has looked to help the wealthiest most of all. Mr Sunak must strike the right balance as he provides a hand-up to those who need it most.

It is not just the Government that faces tough decisions - those on the lowest incomes face even harder ones as they decide whether to heat or eat, whether to buy school uniform or feed their children. These are hard times for so many.

***

Rishi Sunak dedicated his first speech to the need to be compassionate. He has so much work to do after the events of recent weeks - and the whole nation will be watching to see if he is as good as his word.

Mr Sunak says that during his time as Chancellor he did everything he could “to protect people and businesses” through schemes such as furlough. He plans to unite our country with action, rather than words.

Such sentiments are welcome are the chaos of the two Prime Ministers who preceded him, and whose actions might not accurately be described as being compassionate.