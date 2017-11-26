New Zealand Police claim this is the ‘world’s most entertaining’ recruitment video

A recruitment video featuring real police officers has gone utterly viral in New Zealand.

The video, shared on Saturday evening, shows officers “on the job”. As they chase down stolen items through gardens, vans and alleyways, they explain what the force is looking for in new recruits.

NZ Police’s most entertaining recruitment video, yet! Freeze! NZ Police’s most entertaining recruitment video, yet!Take the first step and visit www.newcops.co.nz#NEWCOPS Posted by NZ Police Recruitment on Saturday, November 25, 2017

Even the Police Commissioner, Mike Bush, takes part in the video, as well as one of the force’s newest recruits, Zion Leaupepe.

The amusing video was aimed at encouraging younger people from a range of backgrounds to join the force in order to “better reflect the communities we serve”.

Like the best movies, they even have a bloopers reel, showing officers forgetting their lines and looking into the wrong camera.

The video has been shared over 14,000 times on Facebook, garnering 835,000 views.