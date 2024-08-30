‘Optimism’ as endangered black grouse numbers increase at rewilding sites

Rewilding efforts in part of the Scottish Highlands have resulted in local populations of an “amazing species” of endangered bird reaching their highest level for 17 years, conservationists have announced.

Black grouse, which are seen as an important indicator species for ecosystem health, have suffered UK-wide decline over recent decades due to threats such as habitat loss and intensive land management.

The distinctive black, white and red birds, which use a wide variety of habitats for feeding, shelter, nesting, lekking and rearing chicks, are now on the RSPB red list of the most endangered birds.

However, a citizen science study in the Affric Highlands near Inverness has found black grouse populations are recovering well at sites where large-scale nature recovery, including restoration of native woods, peatlands and wetlands, is being carried out.

The Affric Highlands initiative and RSPB Scotland study involved trained volunteers counting the numbers of males attending mating display sites, known as “leks”, at 14 locations in the Beauly area between April and May this year.

The team recorded 405 lekking males, up from 378 the last time the survey was done in 2021, and up from the 250 recorded in 2007, something that Affric Highlands field officer Nicola Williamson described as a “cause for optimism”.

She added: “Restoring a mosaic of habitats to health appears to be offering much-needed hope for black grouse numbers – and so for nature more broadly.

“The project has been a constant source of inspiration – including the positive engagement of the local community and landowners, the nature recovery action underway at several estates, and the amazing team of volunteers who have made the study possible.”

The study found black grouse numbers were at their highest level for 17 years in areas where habitat restoration had taken place (Affric Highlands/PA)

Though there was an overall rise in numbers, the team found the numbers of lekking black grouse males have risen or declined – sometimes significantly – at different individual sites due to changes in available habitat.

The study sites included RSPB’s Corrimony Nature Reserve, several Forestry and Land Scotland sites including one in Glen Affric, Trees for Life’s Dundreggan estate in Glenmoriston, and private farms and estates including Corrimony Farm and Guisachan.

Simon McLaughlin, RSPB site manager, said: “The support from local volunteers, estates and other organisations this year has inspired optimism that these birds will be well looked after into the future.

“We hope we will see even more of this community involvement going forward and to continue working together to implement measures to safeguard this amazing species.”

Conservationists say the findings are already leading some landowners to adopt more nature-positive approaches to land management.

At several sites where black grouse populations have gone down, they say, landowners are actively seeking advice and support to increase grouse numbers.

The project now aims to use future surveys to confirm whether the upward trend in bird numbers is steady, and will be running training sessions from this autumn for next year’s season of black grouse surveys.

The last UK-wide survey of black grouse was carried out in 2005, and it estimated the overall population at 5,100 males, with 3,400 in Scotland, 1,500 in England and 200 in Wales.

Affric Highlands is the UK’s largest rewilding landscape, led by Trees for Life and Rewilding Europe.

The 30-year community-focused initiative aims to restore habitats over half-a-million acres from Loch Ness to the west coast, with the aim of tackling the nature and climate emergencies, and supporting re-peopling and nature-based economic opportunities.

The project team is keen to hear from potential volunteers and more landowners interested in getting involved, and can be emailed at info@affrichighlands.com, with more information being available at treesforlife.org.uk/about-us/affric-highlands.