Boy, eight, dies after being pulled from river

An eight-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a river in Warwickshire.

Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, Birmingham, died following complications resulting from drowning after being pulled from the River Arrow in Alcester, Warwickshire Police said.

At around 9.30pm on Monday, police were called to a report of a young child who had fallen into the river behind Kingfisher Way in Alcester.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended and Joshua was pulled from the river before receiving first aid and CPR.

One other child was also in the water but did not require further treatment and was returned home.

Joshua was taken to hospital for treatment but died late on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Heidi Twynham said: “Losing a child is devastating, and we offer our condolences to the family after this tragic accident – we are liaising with the family to provide support.

“Fast, unpredictable currents and invisible deeper sections make rivers dangerous places, particularly for children and non-confident swimmers. Please take caution around our waterways.

“Thank you to our officers, members of the emergency services, and the hospital staff for everything you’ve done over the past few days.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help Joshua’s family said the boy “died in his father’s arms” at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The page, created by a family friend, has raised nearly £500 of a £5,000 target so Joshua’s parents “do not have to worry about anything whilst they are going through this horrendous tragedy”.