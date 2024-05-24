Man, 91, sent to crown court on death by dangerous driving charge

A 91-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of an elderly pedestrian by dangerous driving.

Peter Burrow was granted unconditional bail after a three-minute appearance at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The court heard Burrow is accused of causing the death of Joyce Hickson while driving a Fiat 500 dangerously in Church Street, Malvern, Worcestershire, on August 8 last year.

Police have previously said the vehicle collided with six pedestrians on the pavement on Church Street shortly after midday.

Ms Hickson, 89, was taken to hospital but died from her injuries, while two other people were admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

District Judge Ian Strongman transferred the case against Burrow to Worcester Crown Court.

The judge told Burrow, of Meadow Walk in Colwall, Herefordshire: “I will send this case to the Crown Court. You will need to be there on the 24th of June.”

Burrow was not asked to enter any plea to the offence, which is indictable only so can only be dealt with at Crown Court.