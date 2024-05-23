In Pictures: Babies and breweries mark first day on campaign trail
Party leaders have begun the push to secure support with photo opps ahead of the General Election.
A day after the General Election was announced, party leaders of all stripes were out on the campaign trail for what is expected to be a tense and busy six weeks until polling day on July 4.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had arranged to visit all four UK countries while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in Kent with his deputy Angela Rayner, and Sir Ed Davey was pushing the Liberal Democrats’ plans in Gloucestershire.
Former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe was a familiar face at the Reform UK launch while in Scotland new SNP leader John Swinney was making the case for continued support.