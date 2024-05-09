Man extradited from Northern Ireland to Spain to face murder charge

A man has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Spain to face a murder charge.

The 22-year-old was arrested in the Craigavon area of Co Armagh on February 23.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Thursday that officers from the International Policing Unit, working with the Spanish authorities, had that day extradited the man to Spain.

In a statement, the PSNI said the man is wanted to stand trial for murder and being a member of an organised crime gang.

“These offences occurred in Madrid, Spain, on March 23 2023,” a spokesperson said.

“The man was arrested in the Craigavon area on February 23 2024 and extradition proceedings have completed with his extradition to Spain.”

They added: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions. In this case, we worked closely with authorities in Spain and the National Crime Agency to arrest this subject.

“If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the extradition courts.

“Our message is clear, that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”