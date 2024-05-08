Express & Star
TSB: Locations of 36 bank branches to close

The latest round of closures will leave the group with 175 branches across the country.

Published
TSB logo

TSB has said it is shutting 36 bank branches across the UK as part of efforts to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.

It said its customers were now doing most of their banking digitally.

Here is a full list of the 36 branch closures that were announced on Wednesday.

TSB branch
The latest round of closures will leave TSB with 175 branches across the country

The following are set to close in September 2024:
Alloa
Bedworth
Birmingham, Pype Hayes
Bridlington
Buxton
Carmarthen, Blue Street
Cwmbran, General Rees Square
Dovercourt
Edinburgh, Leith
Felixstowe
Frome
Glasgow, Cardonald
Glasgow, Castlemilk
Haddington
Hounslow
Lerwick
Leven
London, Bethnal Green
London, Clapham
Longton
Manchester, Middleton
Newcastle Upon Tyne, Milvain
Peterhead
Sheerness
Stornoway
Torquay, St Marychurch
Whitehaven.

The following are set to close in May 2025:
Amble
Aylsham
Banff
Bedlington
Bude
Crook
Flint
Tenbury Wells
Whitchurch.

